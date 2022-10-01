Yelp has compiled a list of the 100 best coffee shops in the United States. Is your favorite on the list? (Getty Images)

Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives.

To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the U.S.

The winners in this list all started from humble beginnings while continuing to expand in their regions, amassing a loyal, devoted fan base along the way.

Among the winner’s circle, four California chains have topped the list:

Blue Bottle Coffee – Oakland, CA

Philz Coffee – San Francisco, CA

Peet’s Coffee – Berkeley, CA

Tierra Mia Coffee – South Gate, CA

Blue Bottle Coffee – Oakland, CA

Founded in Oakland in the early 2000s, this Northern California chain has since expanded throughout the state while traveling to the East Coast and even international locations in Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and more.

Famous for its quality roasted beans and minimalist-chic branding and cafe interiors, fans flock to the shop for their robust pour-overs, single origin espressos, luscious affogatos and more.

Philz Coffee – San Francisco, CA

Founded in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission District in 1978, this beloved chain has expanded all across the Golden State with new locations in the Washington, D.C. and Chicago metro areas as well.

With each order brewed freshly, fans love Philz’s unique java creations including iced mint mojitos, mission cold brews, iced gingersnap and more.

Peet’s Coffee – Berkeley, CA

Started in Berkeley in 1966, Peet’s Coffee has since expanded to over 200 locations across the country. Their beans can now be found in grocery stores across the nation as well.

Tierra Mia Coffee – South Gate, CA

Born in the heart of Los Angeles in 2008, this hyper-local chain focuses its menu on classic coffee creations with an emphasis on Latin flavors including mazapan, horchata, dulce de leche, Mexican hot chocolate and more. The shop also serves up freshly baked pastries including tres leches muffins, guava cheese pastries and croissants.

Terra Mia has expanded to 20 locations across Los Angeles, Orange County and Northern California.

Check out Yelp’s full list of Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the U.S.

Winning eateries were determined by ranking each businesses’ total volume of ratings and reviews from July 2021 through July 2022. Regional coffee chains were defined as those with more than 25 locations while operating in less than 25 states.