Security screeners spotted a scaly surprise while scanning a suitcase: a 4-foot-long boa constrictor making its way through an X-ray machine at Tampa International Airport. KTLA’s sister station WFLA reports.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said security officers found the snake curled up inside a carry-on bag in December.

The passenger told officers the boa was her “emotional support pet,” a TSA spokesperson said. The agency checked with her airline, who confirmed the snake would not be allowed on the plane while loose inside a suitcase.

It would not have been the first time a snake found its way onto a flight from Tampa. In October, a garter snake startled fliers on a plane from Tampa to Newark, New Jersey, when it slithered out of a carry-on bag.

TSA said no airlines allow snakes in carry-on luggage. However, a few airlines allow snakes in checked luggage if they are packaged correctly.