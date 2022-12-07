Three students at Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley were hospitalized after ingesting food containing marijuana, authorities said. Dec. 7, 2022.

Three students at Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley were hospitalized Wednesday after ingesting food containing marijuana, authorities said.

Fire officials responded to the school, located at 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., around noon on a report that four students had possibly overdosed on an unknown substance.

Three of those students were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Authorities later confirmed the unknown substance was cannabis.

Last week, ten students at Van Nuys Middle School were treated for mild to moderate symptoms after ingesting marijuana edibles, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Experts say emergency rooms across the nation have seen a growing number of cases involving marijuana edibles in recent years, especially in states where cannabis is legal and particularly among preteens and teens.