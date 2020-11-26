4-year-old on mission to spread acts of kindness across Los Angeles

A 4-year-old from East Los Angeles is on a mission to spread acts of kinds, leaving gifts at local parks.

Isaac Jeremy Villaneda was learning so fast, his mom says he wanted to challenge him.

“The periodic table, for example, he learned that really fast, so he knows all of it. He knows the bones. He knows states, state capitals,” Cassandra Nava said.

So they started a YouTube channel called “Isaac’s World,” where they post educational videos for children.

But his mom says she also wanted to teach her son empathy by giving back and seeing what it’s like to bring joy to others.

“I always tell him that it’s very important to be kind. I want him to be a good kid growing up,” she said.

He’s been leaving brand new books and toys in parks across L.A. for the past few months. And inside each package is a note saying, “Let’s help make the world a better place.”

The single mom says she isn’t rich and she works hard to pay her bills, but after the heartbreaking year the pandemic has brought, every smile and “thank you” makes it all worth it.

To follow Isaac’s journey of giving back, visit his Instagram page and watch his educational YouTube videos.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 25, 2020.