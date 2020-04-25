5 Freeway closing in Burbank, Glendale for 36 hours for bridge demolition

The 5 Freeway will shut down in both directions through Burbank, Glendale and Sun Valley for 36 hours this weekend as crews knock down the Burbank Boulevard bridge.

The closure takes effect 2 p.m. Saturday and will be lifted at 2 a.m. Monday.

City streets will remain open, but transportation authorities urged drivers to use alternative freeway routes when possible.

The northbound 5 Freeway lanes will close at the 134 Freeway. Officials recommend motorists take the westbound 134 to the northbound 170 Freeway. Drivers can also take the eastbound 134 to the northbound 2 Freeway to the westbound 210 Freeway to the northbound 5.

Meanwhile, the southbound 5 Freeway lanes will close at the 170 Freeway. Drivers can use the southbound 170 to the eastbound 134 to the southbound 5.

Caltrans announced the temporary shutdown in March, describing it the “largest-scale freeway closure in Los Angeles County” since the 2012 “Carmageddon,” when the 405 closed for construction in West L.A.

The project to demolish the Burbank Boulevard bridge over the 5 Freeway in Burbank will make way for a longer and wider bridge and new carpool lanes.

The construction of the new bridge will continue through at least June 2021, Caltrans estimated. It’s part of a more than $355 million project to improve the corridor, an initiative that also includes the opening of a new interchange and pavement replacement.

Those inclined can watch a livestream of the demolition above or on My5LA.com.