In the biggest Los Angeles-area freeway closure since "Carmageddon," Caltrans officials on Thursday announced that both sides of the 5 Freeway will be shut down for 36 hours beginning on April 25 for a bridge demolition project.

Erin Myers reports from Burbank for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on March 5, 2020.