5 juveniles arrested on charges of attempted murder in Santa Barbara, after allegedly beating boy with hammers, bats, pipes and machete

Five juveniles were arrested on charges of attempted murder in Santa Barbara, officials said Tuesday.

Detectives served search warrants Tuesday, stemming from two related incidents that occurred on March 6, in which a minor was severely beaten and others were attacked, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The incidents resulted in the arrest of five juveniles on charges of attempted murder, attempted murder in association with a criminal street gang, conspiracy to commit attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and personal infliction of great bodily injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta on March 6 around 7:45 p.m., where they located a 14-year-old boy with severe injuries, including multiple lacerations to the head, officials said.

The boy was immediately taken to a local hospital for emergency care. A second victim was also attacked but less severely. No further information about the identites of the victims was released.

The suspects has already fled the scene when deputies arrived. They later learned that several suspects were involved and had attacked the victims with weapons, including hammers, bats, pipes and a machete.

The same night, around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the 4500 block of Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria to investigate a fight in which several male suspects, armed with the same type of weapons, had attempted to assaulted another group of males, officials said.

No victims were injured during the second incident, and the suspects again fled before deputies arrived.

After further investigation, sheriff’s detectives determined that the two crimes were committed by the same people using the same weapons.

On March 31, they issues two search warrants in the Santa Barbara and arrested three juvenile suspects.

On Tuesday, detectives served another round of search warrants and arrested two additional juveniles suspects, officials said.

All five juveniles were booked at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall. No information on their identities, including ages, were available.