5 men charged with stealing nearly $2 million in burglary ring throughout SoCal

Five men were charged Monday for allegedly running a burglary ring responsible for stealing $1.9 million across several Southern California counties, officials said.

Investigators from multiple agencies issued simultaneous search warrants in Los Angeles County Friday, and arrested Jurandir Endnilson Penate, 24, Erick Daniel Soria, 27, Alvaro Ramos, 37, Eugene Yi, 35, and Sergio Soto, 33, all of Los Angeles, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The men allegedly stole nearly $2 million in cash, guns, designer watches, purses and jewelry in at least 44 residential burglaries in Orange and San Bernardino counties, the DA’s office said.

Felony criminal charges were filed against all five men Monday in connection with a series of burglaries that started in Chino Hills in August, and continued through February in Fullerton, Anaheim Hills, Villa Park, Lake Forest, Yorba Linda, Buena Park and Irvine.

Four of the burglaries occurred when residents were in their homes and were able to scare off the intruders, officials said. The burglars entered homes wearing ski masks, gloves and hoodies.

“Ongoing efforts to decriminalize felonies and release state prisoners and jail inmates back into our communities has resulted in an increase in property crime,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “These are the people who are sneaking into our backyards to steal designer purses, shoes, cash, and guns.”

One of the burglars, Soria, is currently on parole for residential burglary, and faces 83 years and 8 months in state prison if convicted on all charges, according to the DA’s office.

Soto, a third-time offender with prior convictions for residential burglaries and assault with a deadly weapon, faces 35 years to life in state prison if convicted on all charges.

Romos, currently on parole for residential burglary and evading police, faces 125 years in state prison if convicted on all charges.

Yi, who has one prior offense for a 2005 great bodily injury conviction, faces 19 years and 8 months in state prison.

Penate faces 55 years and 4 months in state prison if convicted on all charges.

All five men are being held without bail at the Orange County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.