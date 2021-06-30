9 injured in explosion during detonation of illegal fireworks seized from South L.A. home

During an attempt to detonate thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks seized from a South Los Angeles home Wednesday, an explosion left nine people injured and several cars destroyed.

A tip led officers to the home at about noon where they found stacks of boxes containing an estimated 5,000 pounds of fireworks, both homemade and from China, police said.

One man was arrested on suspicion of possessing fireworks and destructive devices and also on suspicion of child endangerment because two children were found at the home, police said.

A bomb squad was called in to destroy some unstable devices while the boxes were loaded onto a tractor-trailer to be taken away for disposal.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was on standby when the Los Angeles Police Department handled the disposal of the fireworks and a large explosion occurred, according to the LAFD.

Firefighters are currently evaluating five patients for unknown injuries with the possibility of more patients as the incident develops.

Sky5 was over the scene where the explosion occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The seizure came months after a massive fireworks explosion left two people dead in Southern California in March and caused at least $3.2 million worth of damage.