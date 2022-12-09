Six smash-and-grab robbers took tens of thousands in jewelry in Tustin on April 28, 2022. (Tustin Police Department)

Six men are behind bars after police say they were the culprits behind an April armed robbery that resulted in the theft of more than $87,000 in jewelry and left a Tustin store in shambles.

It took less than a minute for the six thieves to enter the Jewelry Exchange in the 15000 block of Tustin Village Way on April 28, 2022, break into the glass display cases and make their exit, according to a press release from the Tustin Police Department and security video of the incident.

Two members of the crew were armed with pistols, while the other four used tire irons and hammers to break the glass.

After taking tens of thousands in merchandise, the six fled the store, jumping a fence along the southbound 55 Freeway to get to tree waiting getaway cars, police said.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Cameron Smith, Masiah Pagota, Naheim Milton, Nasadi Tyree Milton, Gregory Edison and Trayvonte Washington, shown clockwise from top left, were arrested in connection with a Feb. 28, 2022, robbery. (Tustin Police Department)

After a few months of investigations, the first suspect, 24-year-old Nasadi Tyree Milton, was arrested in July, and 30-year-old Trayvonte Washington was arrested the next month.

The other four suspects, 19-year-old Masiah Pagota, 19-year-old Naheim Milton, 28-year-old Cameron Smith and 25-year-old Gregory Edison, were arrested between October and December.

Edison is a resident of North Hollywood; the other five hail from Long Beach.

All six face felony charges, including armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Haug at 714-573-3246.