6 injured after fire at San Bernardino residence, storage facility

Six people were injured after a fire involving a residence and a storage facility in San Bernardino on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted in the 1200 block of Garden Drive, the San Bernardino County Fire Department around 9:50 a.m.

One home was “well involved” in flames, and a nearby storage facility also caught fire, the department reported.

The blaze was knocked down by 10:50 a.m., when Sky5 arrived at the scene, aerial video showed.

Six people were injured, including some with burns, fire officials said. The extent of their injuries and their conditions were not immediately known.

All six patients have been transported, according to the Fire Department.

It’s unclear where exactly the blaze started, and the cause is under investigation.

San Bernardino: (Final) IC reporting knockdown on the fire, all patients (6) transported. Crews working on overhaul, Fire investigator on-scene. pic.twitter.com/tjc0fOk9VP — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) December 9, 2020

