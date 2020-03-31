6 San Francisco Bay Area cities to extend coronavirus shelter-in-place order through at least May 1

An aerial drone view of an empty Lombard Street tourist destination during the coronavirus pandemic on March 30, 2020. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Health officers in six counties of the the San Francisco Bay Area will soon extend the shelter-in-place order until at least May 1.

Those counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara — were the first in California to issue sweeping restrictions on social movements to slow the spread of coronavirus, and since then, the state of California have followed suit.

The news underscores that the restrictions are likely going to be in place for some time. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he doubts schools will reoopen before the end of the academic year.

The California death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 142, with officials warning of tough weeks ahead as the number of confirmed cases of the virus continues to surge.

