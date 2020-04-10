62 additional coronavirus cases reported in Orange County

A view of the empty Honda Center after the cancellation of the Big West Men’s Basketball Tournament due to the medical emergency Covid-19 (Coronavirus) at Honda Center on March 12, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Sixty-two new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday by Orange County health officials, with no new deaths.

Countywide, there have been 1,138 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, 17 of which have been deaths related to the illness, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported.

In response to the steady increases of cases, County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick on Thursday issued a recommendation to all essential business employees to wear a face mask while at work, and said residents who are out doing essential activities should also cover their faces.

“Face coverings are an additional tool that may help protect staff and patrons from COVID-19,” Quick said in a statement. “But they are not a substitute for proven protective measures like frequent hand washing, keeping your hands away from your face, practicing social distancing and staying home.”

Quick said covering noses and mouths will help slow down the spread of coronavirus, and said people should use home-made masks and refrain from buying protective equipment that is in short supply and in high demand for healthcare workers.

In Orange County there are currently 124 patients hospitalized for coronavirus, with 57 being cared for in intensive care units.

Among the cities with the highest number of COVID-19 cases were Anaheim with 128 cases, 91 in Irvine and 87 in Santa Ana.

Newport Beach has seen 81 COVID-19 cases and on Friday city officials announced a new restriction: surfing will be prohibited at the Wedge between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the adjacent beach will also be closed to public gatherings.

For more information on resources available and O.C.’s coronavirus response, text OCCOVID19 to 888777 to sign up for the county’s public alerts.