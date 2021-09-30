63-year-old woman suspected of threatening girl walking to school is arrested in Ventura: Police

Ventura police released this image of the woman being sought in the incident.

Authorities have made an arrest Wednesday following an incident in which a girl was followed and threatened while walking to a school in Ventura earlier this month, police said.

Leticia Rojas, 63, was apprehended during a traffic stop around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Cabrillo Drive, according to a Ventura Police Department news release.

She had been identified as the suspect in what police have characterized as a “terrorist threats” incident against a student who was on her way to school on the morning of Sept. 15.

Related Content Ventura police search for woman suspected of threatening girl walking to school

Around 8 a.m. that day, the girl was walking in the area of Sanjon Road and Thompson Boulevard when she was approached from behind and followed by a stranger who began screaming threats at her, the release stated.

Fearing for her life, the child ran from the woman, authorities said.

The incident was reported to police, who responded to the scene and searched for the woman but were unable to find her. Officials released an image from a surveillance camera as they sought the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Rojas was arrested following the investigation. She was booked into jail on suspicion of felony criminal threats and child abuse.

No additional details about the case were immediately released, including a possible motive.