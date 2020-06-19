76-year-old Vietnam War veteran shot to death inside car in Compton

Authorities are looking for clues in the killing of a 76-year-old Vietnam War veteran found fatally shot inside a car in Compton Wednesday night, officials and family of the victim said.

Samuel Morris Corbin of Compton died following the shooting, which was reported about 9:10 p.m. in the 600 block of South Ward Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and coroner’s officials.

A call reporting a shooting first drew deputies to the scene, Deputy James Nagao of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

They encountered Corbin, who had been shot in the “upper torso,” seated in the driver seat of a white Toyota Corolla, Nagao said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced Corbin dead at the scene.

No information regarding a motive or suspect description was known.

Corbin was a Vietnam War Army veteran who had received three Purple Hearts and survived skin cancer brought on by exposure to Agent Orange for 20 years, according to his son, Manuel Corbin.

He left behind six children and many grandchildren, his son said. He had retired after a career with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Manuel Corbin said his father was a “mentor” figure to many. “You could sit there and talk to him. He always looked out for you. He always cared,” he said.

He said he couldn’t imagine why anyone would want to hurt his father. “He was very likable.”

“This beast who killed him, they shouldn’t think that he was a regular guy,” Manuel Corbin said. “He was great.”

Samuel Corbin was one of two men found shot to death at the wheel of a car in the area Wednesday night.

Kendal Young, 26, of Los Angeles, was found fatally shot about 11:10 p.m. in the 11700 block of Alabama Avenue in the unincorporated county area of Willowbrook, less than 5 miles away from the scene of the Compton shooting, according to sheriff’s and coroner’s officials.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire when they found Young, who had also been shot in the “upper torso,” in the driver seat of a gray Toyota Camry, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.

No further details, including a suspect description, were available.

It was not clear Thursday whether detectives suspected any link between the two killings.

Anyone with information on either shooting was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.