A man and a woman from Downey have been arrested in connection with the recovery of $9.5 million worth of goods stolen from big box retailers across Southern California, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Manuel Alfredo Revolorio and Alondra Ramirez Cruz, both associated with an organized cargo theft ring, were busted on Nov. 21 when investigators from the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) served multiple search warrants at locations throughout Los Angeles County.

Authorities recovered shoes, clothing, electronics, perishables and other goods taken from more than a dozen unidentified big box retailers in the area.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol arrested a man and woman in Downey in connection with an organized cargo theft ring and recovered $9.5 million in stolen property. (CHP)

“It is currently estimated more than $9.5 million in stolen product was recovered; however, victim companies are still calculating the total losses sustained,” a CHP news release stated.

Authorities added that one of the suspects, Revolorio, is also connected to a CTIP investigation from February of this year that resulted in the recovery of more than $9 million in stolen property.

Both Revolorio and Cruz are facing charges of grand theft, cargo theft and conspiracy.