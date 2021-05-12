9 Las Vegas casinos owned by MGM Resorts get OK to open at 100% capacity without social distancing

Tourists are wearing a mandatory mask as they wait to check-in at the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 28, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Gambling giant MGM Resorts International on Wednesday joined a growing number of Las Vegas Strip casinos with state regulatory approval to open casino floors at 100% capacity and no person-to-person distancing requirement.

The company said the Nevada Gaming Control Board granted its waiver for nine properties based on its workforce vaccination rate.

“We will continue working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols,” company CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement.

Approval applies to casino floors at the Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, Excalibur and Park MGM.

Three-foot (0.9-meter) distancing and 80% occupancy restrictions remain at restaurants, swimming pools and other non-gambling areas. Masks are still required.

Clark County lawmakers with jurisdiction over Las Vegas-area businesses have approved plans to allow 100% occupancy once 60% of eligible county residents get a vaccine shot. As of Tuesday, the figure was 47%.

Other Las Vegas casinos open at 100% occupancy include Wynn Las Vegas, Encore and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and the resort now known as the Strat.

They showed the Gaming Control Board that at least 80% of employees had received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine.