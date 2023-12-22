Thousands of gallons of untreated sewage spilled into West Beach Thursday prompting officials in Santa Barbara to close the beach to the public.

The spill involved the release of at least 9,000 gallons of sewage from a manhole to Mission Creek, near Vernon Road and Stanley Drive, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said.

“As a result, West Beach from Santa Barbara Harbor to ¼-mile east of the Mission Creek outfall has been closed to recreational water contact,” the Health Department stated.

Officials have posted signs warning the public to avoid all contact with the water in the affected areas.

The public was urged to stay away until sample testing indicates that the water is safe for recreational use.

Beachgoers were also warned to avoid areas near drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event because “water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.”