Barbie and Ken’s DreamHouse in Malibu is shown in this undated promotional image from Mattel and Airbnb. (Airbnb)

Select Barbie fans got to experience life in the dreamhouse when Airbnb unveiled the latest iteration of Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse ahead of the movie’s worldwide release.

KTLA got to tour the dreamhouse, which was hosted by Ken this time around.

The same house was used as an Airbnb in 2019 when Mattel celebrated Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

The home’s listing on Airbnb noted that the oceanfront mansion “features panoramic views and serves as the perfect backdrop for Ken’s picture-plastic paradise.”

The enterance to Ken’s bedroom at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse. (KTLA)

A view of Ken’s bedroom at the Barbie Airbnb Malibu Dreamhouse. (KTLA)

Barbie fans going to the Airbnb can try on life-sized versions of Barbie and Ken’s clothes and jewelry. ( KTLA)

Ken is a major fan of horses and he shows he love with a horse statue in his bedroom. (KTLA)

A photo of Ken’s workout area at the dreamhouse. (KTLA)

Barbie Dreamhouse fans can also dance the night away on the Barbie-themed dance floor. (KTLA)

A view of the DJ set at the dreamhouse. (KTLA)

An overview of the Barbie Dreamhouse. (KTLA)

The pool view from the Barbie Dreamhouse. (KTLA)

Guests can also grill up some food while sitting pool side. (KTLA)

Fans could stay in Ken’s bedroom for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each until Friday. All stays were free of charge. The booking initially opened to the public on July 17.

The Airbnb listing was one of the many promotions that debuted ahead of Barbie’s premiere. Crocs, Béis and Xbox were just some of the brands that released Barbie-themed merchandise.

A Barbie-themed pop-up in Santa Monica allows guests to enter the world of Barbie by letting guests explore the interior of her home, hang out in her camper that was custom-built by West Coast Customs and step aboard the Barbie Interstellar Rocket.

Tickets for the limited-time experience can be purchased here.

The “Barbie” movie is now playing in movie theaters nationwide.