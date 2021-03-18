‘A Touch of Disney’ ticketed experience begins at California Adventure

Springtime event “A Touch of Disney” begins at California Adventure on Thursday.

After a yearlong closure, the event will draw back guests to the theme park ahead of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park’s April 30 reopening.

The limited-capacity ticketed experience gives guests the chance to try popular Disneyland Resort treats, like churros and DOLE Whips, see famous Disney characters, shop for merchandise and visit photo locations. The event will run Thursday through Monday, from 12 to 8 p.m., with introductory ticket prices at $75.

Carlos Herrera reports from Anaheim for the KTLA 5 News on March 18, 2021.