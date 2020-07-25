Access shut to ‘hidden gem’ swimming hole in NorCal after crowding

California park officials have shut vehicle access to a pristine swimming hole in Northern California due to an influx of visitors to the “hidden gem” that has become a popular photo backdrop on social media.

The move intended to discourage visitors to Yankee Jim’s, a sliver of crystal clear water about 35 miles west of Lake Tahoe, comes as authorities struggle to control overcrowding at recreational sites as coronavirus cases continue to rise in many parts of the state.

There are just 12 parking spots near Yankee Jim’s, located within Auburn State Recreation Area, but last weekend authorities counted more than 300 vehicles parked near the rugged roads surrounding a one-way bridge overhead.

“Last weekend, these vehicles blocked entry and exit points to the area, causing an hours-long traffic jam, as people tried to maneuver their vehicles to turn around,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. “This presents a huge public safety danger, and cannot allow any first responder to access Yankee Jim’s in the event of any emergency or fire.”

