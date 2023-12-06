Police in Las Vegas responded to reports of a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas with “multiple victims” on Wednesday. The suspect is dead, authorities said.

The shooting was first reported at Beam Hall, which is home to UNLV’s Lee Business School and the Harrah College of Hotel Administration. Police also responded to a report of additional shots fired at the student union.

“The suspect has been located and is deceased,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter, at about 12:30 p.m. “This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units.”

Police and crime scene tape are seen on the campus of UNLV. Dec. 6, 2023. (AP)

The number of victims was not immediately clear and details were extremely limited.

Earlier, UNLV Police told students and faculty to “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT” in a social media post, according to KTLA sister station KLAS-TV.

University officials were still urging students and faculty to shelter in place as of 1 p.m.

“Police Services continues to respond and clear buildings systematically,” the school tweeted.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.