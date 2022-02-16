Ahoy, Facebook workers, from now on you’re all ‘Metamates’

Why can’t employees be “employees”?

This seemingly goofy question arises after Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of the company formerly known as Facebook, now Meta Platforms, decreed that company workers henceforth will be known as “Metamates.”

Metamates.

It sounds like a club for people who take Metamucil.

It sounds like a reboot of “Super Friends.”

It just sounds dumb.

Dumber still, Zuckerberg also has decreed that, from now on, the company’s motto is “Meta, Metamates, Me.”

“Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page. “It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and to each other as teammates. It’s about taking care of our company and each other.”

The new motto echoes the old naval credo of “ship, shipmates, self,” which means placing the interests of the ship and fellow crew members ahead of your own.

“At the end of the day,” Zuckerberg wrote, “values aren’t what you write on a website but what we hold each other accountable for every day. I encourage you to reflect on these values and what they mean to you as we start working on this next chapter for our company.”

While it’s easy to heap snark on corporate mission statements such as this, two things stand out.

First, who are we kidding?

Businesses exist first and foremost to make money. Their employees are motivated to succeed first and foremost by the promise of a paycheck and the prospect of advancement.

Is there any rank-and-file worker anywhere who approaches the workday with a sense of being responsible for the company’s “collective success”?

Is there any rank-and-file worker anywhere who spends even a second reflecting on his or her employer’s “values,” or being a “good steward” of the company’s operations?

Having a job isn’t like being married or raising a family. It’s a job. Let’s not make it more complicated than it is.

Second, Metamates? Really?

I couldn’t be the only one who sees that word and thinks, “Hoist the mainsails!”

I know it’s commonplace for businesses to refer to workers as “associates” or “team members” or even “partners.” But this just obscures the master/servant relationship that defines the contract between employers and employees.

What’s wrong with calling employees what they really are — employees? Why can’t a workplace be just that — a workplace — without a lavish display of cultural window dressing?

And when it comes to Facebook, with its myriad scandals and privacy issues, let’s not pretend that the only problem faced by the company is what to call its demoralized staffers.

If Facebook/Meta wanted a more accurate motto, it would be “One platform to rule them all and in the darkness bind them” (that’s a “Lord of the Rings” reference, kids).

This is a company that’s focused almost exclusively on global domination. Its business model is predicated on prying as much personal information from users as possible.

Facebook offers some cool services. But make no mistake, the company isn’t your friend. It wants to know as much as it can about you and to leverage that info for its own economic and political gain.

“It’s helpful for people to know what it’s like working at Meta and what makes us different from other companies,” Zuckerberg wrote.

As best as I can tell, the key difference is that Meta always seems to be in trouble. And from now on, if you work there, your boss will call you a silly name.

Meta’s stock fell 2% Wednesday.