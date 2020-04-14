Air traffic control workers turn to creative alternatives to keep airlines operating amid coronavirus pandemic

An Alaska Airlines jet passes the air traffic control tower at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in this April 22, 2013 file photo. (David McNew/Getty Images)

When a traffic control tower worker at the Palm Beach International Airport recently tested positive for the coronavirus, the staff evacuated the tower to allow for a thorough cleaning.

A makeshift tower to temporarily direct planes was then set up at the top of a nearby parking garage.

The incident is one of several in the last few weeks that demonstrate how air traffic control workers have had to turn to creative alternatives to keep airlines operating in the midst of a pandemic that has so far infected more than 75 control tower workers across the country.

The workload for air traffic controllers has been lessened lately with airline traffic dropping by as much as 65% across the country and the demand for air travel in a nose dive over the last month.

