Airbnb guests won’t have to do strenuous cleaning chores during checkout as the company aims to revamp its pricing strategies and the guest checkout experience.

The company announced Monday that it would attempt to make pricing more transparent after customers complained about hidden fees.

Starting in December, a new filter option will allow travelers to see the total price of a rental, before taxes, instead of the nightly rate.

The highest quality homes with the best total cost will be ranked higher in the algorithm, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced on Twitter.

New changes will also come to the guest checkout experience, Airbnb announced. Hosts won’t be able to require guests to do labor-intense chores, like vacuuming or doing laundry, but can direct them to do light cleaning and housekeeping tasks, like throwing food away or turning off the lights.

Airbnb hosts will be given new pricing and discounting tools starting in early 2023 to help them understand what guests would be paying for and how they can set competitive prices for their rentals, a company press release said.

The company will release more information about the new updates as they roll out.