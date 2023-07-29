The mayor of Anchorage, Alaska – the state’s largest city – floated the idea of sending some of the city’s homeless population to Los Angeles and other cities with more temperate climates earlier this week.

Mayor Dave Bronson first brought the idea up at a news conference on Tuesday, saying that plane tickets would be purchased for unhoused people to send them to cities where they have families who can care for them or where the climate is warmer, according to the L.A. Times.

No funding has been approved yet for the relocation program, but Mayor Bronson believes that funding won’t be hard to come by.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Bronson said that 11 individuals “exercised [the] option” to be transported to the “lower 48 states” last summer through a program affiliated with the Salvation Army in 2022.

“This last year was the deadliest year in history for people who are homeless dying on the streets [in Anchorage] …and now this coming winter, we are looking at possibly even doubling that,” Bronson said. “I have a moral imperative here – that’s to save lives – and if that means giving them a few hundred dollars for an airline ticket to go where they want to go, then I’m going to do that.”

Bronson compared the cost of a plane ticket from Anchorage to LAX – which he said was around $286 when he checked on Tuesday morning – with the daily cost of housing someone in a local shelter, which amounts to “a hundred dollars plus or minus a few dollars,” he said.

Alaska isn’t the first state thinking about sending people to the Golden State; six buses carrying about 200 migrants from the Texas-Mexico border region have arrived in Los Angeles since last month.

Los Angeles County already faces a chronic shortage of shelter beds for the city’s large homeless population; according to the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, there were over 69,000 people experiencing homelessness countywide, which marked a 4.1 percent increase from 2020.

Nearly 70 percent – or more than 48,500 – of the homeless population in L.A. County is unsheltered, the County of Los Angeles Homeless Initiative said.