The Secretary of the Senate said Monday its office has "no discretion to disclose" records requested by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden related to a sexual assault allegation made by a former staffer.

Biden sent the Secretary of the Senate a letter on Friday asking the office to "direct whatever steps are necessary" to locate and make public a complaint former Biden Senate staffer Tara Reade says she made in 1993 regarding alleged harassment in Biden's office. In his letter on Friday, Biden requested the Secretary of the Senate release not only any complaint from Reade, if it is found, but "any and all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation."