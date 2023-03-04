AlienCon is returning to Pasadena this weekend, giving fans of extraterrestrial worlds a chance to meet up, engage in panel discussions and have exclusive access to over 100 vendors and artists.

Over 50 hours of panel discussions will explore “what lies between science fact and science fiction,” with some of the panelists including “Ancient Aliens” theorist Giorgio Tsoukalos, astrophysicist Travis Taylor and former U.K. Ministry of Defense Director Nick Pope.

Topics of discussion include ancient civilizations, close encounters and paranormal reports from scientists, authors, academics, sci-fi buffs and curious enthusiasts alike.

The event will also cover “an expansive breadth of unexplained phenomena, from the ancient to present day” and will feature fan favorites “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch,” “The UnXplained” and “The Proof is Out There”.

The first AlienCon since 2019 takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pasadena Convention Center.

For more information, visit the AlienCon website.