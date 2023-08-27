A man allegedly armed with a knife was shot and killed by officers in Northridge on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. as officers were talking to the man by an apartment in the area of Malden Street and Canby Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department posted in a series of tweets.

As they were talking, the man armed himself with a knife and charged at officers, police said.

“At that point, an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by the gunfire,” one of the tweets read.

Officers rendered first aid but the man, said to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows several squad cars parked at the end of a cul-de-sac where the shooting occurred.

A tent with a covered-up body is also seen in the video.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Police said a knife was located at the scene and will be recovered.