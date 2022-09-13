A new type of Amazon store is opening in Whittier this morning.

This is the first Amazon Go in Southern California, Amazon’s take on a high-tech convenience store.

It has the basics, like candy, drinks and snacks, but there’s also a kitchen where you can order breakfast and lunch items.

The store features Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which means there is no checkout. You grab the items you want and go.

Special cameras in the ceiling figure out what you bought, charge your card and email you a receipt.

The store is at 14249 Whittier Boulevard and opens Tuesday at 6 AM with $3 and $6 sandwich deals.