Amber Alert: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after allegedly abducting son in Lamont

Javier Vidal, 36, left, and his son Elias Vidal, 2, were sought in an Amber Alert issued out of Lamont on April 12, 2020. (California Highway Patrol)

Authorities issued an Amber Alert Sunday night as they sought an “armed and dangerous” man who they say abducted his 2-year-old son in Lamont.

Javier Vidal, 36, and his son Elias Vidal, were last seen about 10:30 p.m. at Florence Street and Ralph Avenue, just south of Lamont, according to the alert issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

They were believed to be in a gray, 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse with California license plate 4YDA136.

Officials described Javier Vidal as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans. He was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Elias Vidal was described as 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Details regarding the circumstances of the abduction were not available.

Anyone who spots the suspect, the child or the vehicle was asked to call 911 immediately.

AMBER ALERT – Kern, San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties

Last Seen: Florence Street and Ralph Avenue@KernCoSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/Dby5WacyHC — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) April 13, 2020