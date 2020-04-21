Breaking News
Amoeba Music starts fundraising page to stay afloat during coronavirus crisis

Amoeba Music on Sunset Boulevard is seen on Dec. 8, 2011. (Credit: Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

The founders of Amoeba Music, the beloved California record store with three locations, have launched a GoFundMe campaign to stay afloat amid the coronavirus crisis.

Within 24 hours, the donation site had amassed $63,000 as of late Tuesday morning to support the business, which was forced to shutter its locations in Hollywood, Berkeley and San Francisco due to the pandemic. The company is hoping customers and fans worldwide can chip in to the tune of $400,000.

“We have weathered many storms -911, recessions, the Internet, downloading and streaming,” read the call for help from Amoeba co-founders Dave Prinz and Marc Weinstein. “But we don’t know that we can weather the COVID-19 storm.”

As nonessential businesses are required to remain closed indefinitely under California social distancing regulations, Amoeba has “no way to generate income,” according to the lengthy GoFundMe description. In late March, co-owner Jim Henderson told The Times that Amoeba was unable to pay its 200 salaried employees and has no work for its hourly clerks.

