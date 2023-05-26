A landslide in San Clemente on April 27, 2023, impacted Amtrak train service between Irvine and San Diego. (SkyFOX)

The train tracks through San Clemente are set to reopen Saturday, allowing rail service, like the Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink, to resume through the area after a landslide shut it down last month.

The landslide, which halted service through the Los Angeles to San Diego rail corridor known as LOSSAN, occurred on April 27, when the slope behind San Clemente landmark, the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, began to collapse.

Crews have finished the bulk of the emergency work to stabilize the hillside and clear debris from the path for trains, according to Orange County Transportation Authority.

All Passenger rail service — including the Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink — has been cleared to resume by the agency, which oversees the stretch of track.

“The rail line is being reopened at the start of the Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start to summer and a popular time for travel by all modes, including rail,” OCTA said in a release.

Metrolink is expected to resume service on Saturday, OCTA said, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend travelers.

Pacific Surfliner will resume rail service through San Clemente on Saturday as well, however, one earlier train from San Luis Obispo to San Diego will operate late Friday night.

Train schedules for Metrolink can be found here, while Pacific Surfliner information is available here.

OCTA’s announcement Friday brings to an end the second major shutdown to the stretch of Southern California railroad within the last year. Train service along the route had only recently resumed after a months-long closure when the Apr. 27 landslide once again halted rail service.

“All the partners, including OCTA, San Clemente, Metrolink and LOSSAN, are continuing to work together to coordinate any future work and will keep the public informed of any significant updates,” OCTA continued.