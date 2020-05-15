Angelenos gain further access to parks, lakes amid Phase 2 of reopening process Friday

Angelenos will have more access to parks and lakes beginning Friday as L.A. County continues to work through phase two of its five phase reopening process.

Most local, community and regional parks will now be open for use from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., L.A. County Parks posted on its website.

Group gatherings are not allowed. Also, park goers must maintain physical distancing and wear a face mask.

Lakes, boat launches and dog parks are also allowed to reopen beginning Friday.

And on Saturday, Descanso Gardens opens its 150-acre botanical garden to the public.

Limited access has returned to tennis and pickleball courts, BMX bike parks, equestrian centers and more.

Playgrounds, gymnasiums and aquatic centers are among the amenities that will remain closed until a later phase of the reopening process.

The five phase process was revealed earlier this month.

Los Angeles County released this graphic of its five-stage reopening plan on May 6, 2020.

For more information on what is and isn’t open be sure to visit the L.A. Parks website.