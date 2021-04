The Los Angeles Angeles and their fans will enjoy Opening Day at home Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox.

The club is hoping to improve on a disappointing 2020 season and make a playoff push with the likes of Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon leading the way.

Pitcher Dylan Bundy will be on the mound Thursday night with hopes of getting the Halos off to a good start.

Henry DiCarlo reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2021.