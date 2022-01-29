Another arrest made in fatal shooting of man outside Hollywood Bossa Nova: LAPD

A Los Angeles man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting in Hollywood, marking the fourth person who is expected to face murder charges in the killing.

Marquis Ford, 24, was arrested this week in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Jose Ruiz-Gutierrez, who died Nov. 23 outside of Bossa Nova Brazilian Cuisine in the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard when he tried to stop the robbery of his girlfriend, the LAPD announced in a news release.

Ford is being held on $2 million bail, according to jail records and police, and his case will be presented Monday to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration, police said.

In December, 21-year-old Jayon Sanders, 20-year-old Abraham Castillo and 20-year-old Tyree Singleton were charged with murder in the killing, the Los Angeles Times reported. They also will face robbery charges, as will another man, 21-year-old Joshua Saulsberry, the Times added.

At the time of the killing, police said there could be up to eight people involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Frank Flores, Carlos Camacho or Danetta Menifee at 213-486-6860. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To submit information anonymously, call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.