Another record-setting day: L.A. County records more than 45,000 new coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County reached another daily record of coronavirus cases as health officials on Sunday reported more than 45,000 new infections.

The county recorded 45,584 new cases amid the surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to figures released Sunday by the county’s Department of Public Health. The department also reported 13 new deaths, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 27,785 since the start of the pandemic.

The updated numbers from the county underscored anew how the spread of the virus has exploded with the arrival of the Omicron variant. With an average of nearly 115,000 people being tested each day over the last seven days, more than 20% of people are testing positive for the virus, the county said. On Saturday, officials said the county had tallied more than 200,000 new cases over the previous seven days — the highest one-week total of the pandemic.

And as L.A. County enters its third year living with COVID-19, it is nearing another unwelcomed milestone: Nearly 2 million people have been infected with the virus since the pandemic’s start.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.