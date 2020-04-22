Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve bloom attracts visitors despite coronavirus-related closure

Vivi Zhao of Santa Monica dances among blooming California poppies in Lancaster outside of the perimeter of the California Poppy State Natural Reserve on April 21, 2020. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t thwarted Mother Nature’s springtime show in the Antelope Valley, where rolling hillsides are blanketed in a fiery orange hue from a recent poppy bloom.

But like everything else deemed nonessential during the pandemic, the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve near Lancaster — where crowds have flocked in years past to witness the breathtaking bloom — is closed to visitors. The California Department of Parks and Recreation has set up a live cam of the bloom in the hopes that people will enjoy the spectacular sight from home.

State parks officials have also set up roadblocks to allow only local traffic into the area and to reduce fence-jumping from those hoping to snap a photo among the flowers. But even that hasn’t kept everyone away, officials say.

On Tuesday, a handful of people were spotted dancing, running and posing for photos among a sea of flowers.

