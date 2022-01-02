Antonio Brown ‘no longer a Buc’ after stripping down mid-game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans were left confused during Sunday’s football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets when Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown was spotted stripping off his pads and shirt before running into the locker room mid-game.

According to a tweet from Bleacher Report, Brown took his jersey off, threw it into the stands and walked shirtless off the field during the game’s third quarter. The score at the time was 10 – 24 with the Bucs trailing by 14.

It appeared to be a show of frustration by Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards.

Antonio Brown took his jersey off, threw it into the stands and walked off the field during the Bucs' game against the Jets 😳 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/Ysl6wI59SD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2022

In the first question of a post-game game interview, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said, “He is no longer a Buc. That’s the end of the story.”

Bruce Arians on AB: "He is no longer a Buc." — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) January 2, 2022

Arians chuckled when he said the Bucs have been in some “crazy situations” but their game against the Jets was “a very special one.”

Earlier in the season, Brown and safety Mike Edwards were each suspended three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. Brown also has a history of personal conduct issues and bizarre behavior.

The Bucs ultimately won the game, 28-24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.