Apple Valley school staff member arrested after hidden camera found on campus

Kenneth Sockwell, a 63-year-old from Apple Valley, is seen a booking photo shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department on Oct. 25, 2021.

An Apple Valley man was arrested Friday after a hidden camera was found at the school he works at, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

The Sheriff’s Department was contacted by staff from the Academy for Academic Excellence, a K-12 public charter school based in Apple Valley, and informed of a hidden camera discovered on campus, officials said in a news release.

Authorities did not provide information on where the hidden camera was found.

Following an investigation, Kenneth Sockwell, a 63-year-old male resident of Apple Valley and a staff member at the school, was identified as the suspect, the department said.

Sockwell is the school’s director of visual and performing arts, records show.

He was arrested at the Lewis Center for Educational Research, booking records show, which operates the charter school.

Sockwell was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615. Callers who wish to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.