A man from Ventura is dead after he was stabbed following an argument early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Ventura Police Department, officers responded to a call of a stabbing around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of East McFarlane Drive in Ventura.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Jose Contreras, 31, suffering from a stab wound “to his upper extremities.”

He was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he later died.

Police officials said in a statement that the suspect and victim knew each other and were at a “gathering at a residence on East McFarlane.”

“An argument ensued resulting in the victim being stabbed,” the statement reads.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working to determine if the incident may be gang-related.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody. Anyone with any information is asked to call Ventura Police Department Detective Nuñez at 805-339-4328.