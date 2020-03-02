Armed man killed in police shooting at Santa Ana church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police shot and killed an armed man outside a church in Santa Ana on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident unfolded about 4:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1100 S Center Street, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Officers happened to be across the street when witnesses told there was a man with a gun inside the church, the corporal said. Officers rushed to respond and encountered the armed suspect.

Officers shot the man, he said. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect also fired his weapon.

Paramedics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, officials said. A gun was found next to him.

Police were looking into reports that a possible second suspect remained at large.

No injuries to officers were reported, and no further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

The parish was scheduled to host a Spanish-language Mass at 5 p.m., according to the church's website.

The facility was also being used as a Vote Center for the ongoing election, according to the Orange County

"Vote Center staff and voters have been evacuated and are safe," the statement said. "An active criminal investigation is taking place and the Santa Ana Police Department is asking the public to stay away from the vicinity of the area."

#PoliceActivity in the area of Center Street & McFadden Avenue #OIS Please stay away from this area, investigation is ongoing. #SAPDPIO #onscene — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) March 2, 2020

Police investigate the scene of a deadly police shooting at the Immaculate Heart of Mary church in Santa Ana on March 1, 2020. (Credit: OC HAWK)

