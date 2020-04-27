As cases approach 20,000, L.A. County health officials address local response to COVID-19

Los Angeles County health officials were expected to address the local response to COVID-19 during a daily briefing Monday after cases approached 20,000 over the weekend.

The weekend brought warmer temperatures, prompting warnings from Mayor Eric Garcetti and other local leaders fearing crowded beaches and other violations of social distancing guidelines. Some beaches filled up more than others but L.A. County kept its coastline and other recreational areas closed to the public — even as neighboring Ventura and Orange counties rolled back restrictions.

L.A. County remains the epicenter of the viral outbreak in California with nearly 45% of all the state’s reported infections as of Sunday but just a quarter of the state’s population.

A total of 913 COVID-19 patients have died of the virus in the county, according to health officials. The daily death toll has risen in recent weeks, something health officials regard as another indication that social distancing guidelines be kept in place.

On Friday, county officials said rolling back local restrictions, from opening parks and beaches to allowing sales at gyms and bars, requires first achieving certain goals in the fight against the virus.

That includes widely expanding testing and the county’s ability to trace the virus, ensuring protections for vulnerable populations, maintaining physical distancing and making sure health care facilities have enough capacity for COVID-19 patients.

“We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve done and accomplished so far,” L.A. County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “We are not yet on the other side of this pandemic and we don’t want to prematurely ease restrictions that can overwhelm our hospitals and unnecessarily put lives at risk.”

In California, a total of 43,464 people tested positive cases and 1,755 have died, according to state health department data as of Sunday.

