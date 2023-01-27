(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Assemblymember Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Gov. Newsom’s proposed budget, why he believes the Governor made a good decision not to tap into the state’s reserves, and what he would like to see in the final version.
Asm. Vince Fong discusses Gov. Newsom’s proposed budget
by: Inside California Politics
