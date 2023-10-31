Californians who need help paying their water bills can benefit from a state-administered program.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, which is administered by the state Department of Community Service and Development, is available to both renters and homeowners.

“Many low-income residents behind on their water or sewer bills have received hundreds or even thousands of dollars in financial support to help pay their bills,” California CSD said on its website.

Through March or until federal funding runs out, Californians can apply for one-time help to “pay past due or current residential water and sewer bills ​and keep their water on,” state officials added.

For information or to apply, visit the California CSD website.