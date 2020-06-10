Authorities arrest driver who allegedly threw weapon out of vehicle during L.A. area police pursuit

Authorities were in pursuit of a blue Volkswagen Jetta in the Los Angeles area Tuesday night.

The pursuit started just before 11 p.m. in the South L.A. area. At least one weapon was allegedly thrown out of the vehicle as police chased the sedan.

Around 11:20 p.m., the vehicle made its way toward Manhattan Beach.

Sky5 footage showed the driver entering a large, empty shopping center parking lot on Kingsdale Avenue and Grant Avenue in Redondo Beach around 11:27 p.m.

Minutes later, the driver stopped the car and got out with his hands up at 11:30 p.m. near 182nd Street and Felton Avenue as at least 9 police cars lined up behind him.

He was taken into custody.

No further details were available.