Authorities arrest Big Bear Lake man on suspicion of molesting 2 girls; more victims may be outstanding

Kenneth Murphy is seen in a booking photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 6, 2020.

A Big Bear Lake man was arrested this week for allegedly molesting two girls, ages 6 and 9, and authorities said he may have more victims.

Kenneth Murphy, 32, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Boulder Bay Park, after deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a suspected child molestation, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“The reporting party advised deputies they had located a video of an adult male subject, identified as Kenneth Murphy, performing sexual acts on a 9-year-old victim,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Murphy was not at his residence at the time the allegations were made to deputies, but they did track him down a short time later at the park in Big Bear Lake.

“As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that Murphy had sexually assaulted the 9-year-old victim repeatedly for a period of several months, as well as a 6-year-old victim three years prior,” sheriff’s officials said.

Murphy was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Big Bear Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14 by the use of force or fear of bodily injury.

He remains in custody at West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 9, in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

The Sheriff’s Department believes there are additional unreported victims who have been sexually assaulted by Murphy and urge them to contact Detective A. Montbriand at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100. Anonymous reports can be made by calling WETIP at 800-782-7469 or online at wetip.com.