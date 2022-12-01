Authorities were in pursuit of an armed suspect Thursday night who was driving at high rates of speed, before he bailed the vehicle, attempted to carjack several cars and was ultimately arrested in Ontario.

The pursuit was initiated by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department in the downtown area a little after 9:30 p.m.

As the suspect transitioned from surface streets to freeways, officers with the California Highway Patrol took the pursuit over.

The driver was clocked in at speeds of over 100 miles an hour, while dangerously weaving through traffic on the eastbound 60 Freeway.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the suspect exit his vehicle and start running.

He unsuccessfully attempted to carjack three vehicles before surrendering to CHP officers who were seen tackling the man to the ground and taking him into custody.