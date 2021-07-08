Man taken into custody after slow speed pursuit in Covina area

Authorities were in pursuit of a white vehicle in the city of Covina Thursday evening.

The vehicle was seen traveling at a slow speed through residential areas, nearly missing police vehicles that attempted to intercept it.

The vehicle appeared to be missing its front right side tire, continuing down streets with the bare rim.

Local residents observed the slow speed pursuit from outside their homes.

Officials said the driver was a parolee with weapons, which is what prompted the pursuit.

Police attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The pursuit suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot towards a local gas station.

The pursuit came to an end at San Bernardino Road and Grand Avenue where officers caught up to the suspect and took him into custody.