Authorities are in pursuit of a fleeing suspect in Los Angeles.

The chase began about 3 p.m. when deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Carson Station tried to pull over what officials described as a reckless, possibly intoxicated driver.

The minivan ran over a spike strip deployed by deputies at one point during the chase, but continued traveling through South Los Angeles at slow speed, with patrol cars following closely behind.

Sky5 is overhead.